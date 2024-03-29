Haryana Governor Lauds Msmes In Driving India's Economic Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Faridabad, Mar 29 (KNN) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya highlighted the pivotal role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in driving India's economic progress.

Speaking at a national MSME festival in Faridabad on Thursday, he revealed that out of the state's 1.5 lakh MSME units, over 25,000 are based in Faridabad district alone.

Dattatraya inaugurated the event organised by the All-India Forum of MSMEs, applauding entrepreneurs for their significant contributions to national development.

He urged them to join forces and position Faridabad's industries for global recognition.

"From artisans to urban startups, diverse small and medium industries fuel our economy," the Governor stated. "Your role as job creators and taxpayers is crucial, although an entrepreneur's life is challenging", he added.

Underscoring the MSME sector's importance, Dattatraya noted that it accounts for 30 per cent of India's GDP and 50 per cent of total exports while employing over 15 crore people.

Currently, over 7 crore MSME units are registered, with an equal number yet to be formalised.

The Governor called upon entrepreneurs to collaborate, enabling Faridabad's industries to gain national and global acclaim for their products and services.

