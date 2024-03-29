MAHAPREIT Invites Bids For 400 MW MSME Rooftop Solar Project In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Mar 29 (KNN) The Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking bids fr0m solar developers to implement 400 MW of grid-connected rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems across Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Maharashtra.

This large-scale project aims to boost renewable energy adoption while providing clean power to MSMEs under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model.

Interested bidders are required to submit their proposals along with a non-refundable tender fee and complete requisite documentation by April 2, 2024 before 4 PM at the MAHAPREIT office.

Bids lacking the prescribed fee or bid security will be outrightly rejected. If the submission date is a holiday, the next working day will be considered.

The technical bids will be opened on April 3, 2024 at 11 AM in the presence of authorized bidder representatives. Bid documents detailing eligibility criteria, technical specifications, agreement terms and conditions can be accessed and downloaded fr0m the / portal for online submission.

Successful bidders will be responsible for the design, financing, installation, commissioning and 20-year operation and maintenance of the grid-connected rooftop solar systems.

This ambitious project by MAHAPREIT aims to accelerate Maharashtra's transition to renewable energy while empowering the vital MSME sector with clean, sustainable power solutions.

(KNN Bureau)