AI-Powered Communication Platform Daakia Raises Rs 4 Cr In Funding Round

Bengaluru-based Daakia Private Limited, an AI deep tech startup in the enterprise SaaS and digital communications sector, has secured Rs 4 crore in seed funding.

The round was led by Sasi Kumar Marasu, MD of Green Apple Enterprises, along with other angel investors.

The funding will enable Daakia to enhance its AI-powered platform that bridges language barriers across India and globally.



It aims to provide citizen-centric services and make collaborations easier through intuitive communication tools.

"Daakia has the potential to revolutionise how businesses operate and transform user experiences with its communication platform," said Marasu. "We're excited to partner with them on digitally empowering India", he added.

Animesh Kumar, Founder & CEO of Daakia, said the investment will help expand the team, improve technology, and acquire more customers.



"While the internet connects people, language barriers remain. Daakia enables conversations in 109 languages," he said.

The patented platform offers an affordable Indian alternative to WhatsApp and Zoom.



Daakia aligns with the 'Vocal for Local' vision and aims to "Code for an Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Established in 2020, Daakia plans to extend its services to businesses and individuals worldwide with the fresh capital infusion.



The startup is poised for rapid growth in India's digital communication landscape.

