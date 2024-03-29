AI Risk Management Start-Up Sydelabs Bags USD 2.5M To Safeguard Genai Adoption

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 29 (KNN)

SydeLabs, an AI security and risk management start-up, has announced a successful seed funding round of USD 2.5 million. The funding will be utilised to develop solutions aimed at securing Generative AI (GenAI) systems for enterprises as they increasingly adopt this cutting-edge technology.

The funding round was led by RTP Global and saw participation from Picus Capital and several marquee angel investors, underscoring the growing interest in addressing the emerging cybersecurity challenges associated with GenAI adoption.

Ruchir Patwa, Co-founder & CEO, SydeLabs, emphasised the company's mission, stating, "We are building a comprehensive platform for risk management of Generative AI systems, across the entire development lifecycle.”

He added,“This can give a huge productivity boost to enterprises and prevent costs associated with inaction around security and compliance threats. We want to give confidence to enterprises to deploy GenAI applications without having to worry about security and safety blindspots."

Founded by Ruchir Patwa and Ankita Kumari, SydeLabs is on a mission to make AI applications safe, secure, and resistant to abuse. As the company positions itself as a holistic AI Security and Risk Management Platform, its solution suite helps detect and prevent vulnerabilities in AI systems, thus avoiding attacks, abuse, and non-compliance.

SydeLabs sets itself apart by focusing on the intent of attackers, rather than relying solely on traditional pattern-matching approaches commonly used in cybersecurity. This proactive approach aims to fortify the company's cybersecurity offering for AI systems.

