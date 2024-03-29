What Did Lithuanian Startup Company Lastmile Learn From Its Autonomous Car Experiment? Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The future of home shopping delivery is clearly linked to autonomous technologies. Lithuania is not chasing others in this field, but is rather taking a lead that brings useful insights for the whole market.

In Vilnius, fleets of delivery robots have joined already the busy city center traffic for the first time in Europe. According to Tadas Noruskaitis, CEO and co-founder of LastMile , the startup that implemented the project, the decision to entrust shopping to robots has paid off, showing what already works and what could be improved.

In 2022, the first LastMile fleet of delivery robot rolled into Vilnius' Balsiai district. Less than a year later, three robots appeared in the center of the capital, becoming the first trio of robot couriers to operate as fully-fledged vehicles on the city's central streets.

Norušaitis says:“The pilot project, with Vilnius at its heart, was not only a significant milestone for delivery services in Europe, but also a useful lesson in efficiency, sustainability and technological integration.

“Most importantly, it confirmed that Lithuania has created a favorable environment for trade innovation. It is viewed favorably by public authorities, and business partners and buyers are hungry for innovations that can then be adapted to other markets.”

