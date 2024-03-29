(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) AeC Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Customer Relationship Industry in Brazil

AeC is the largest customer relationship company in Brazil and its reliable and customized customer care solutions help businesses create seamless end-user experiences.

San Antonio, TX - March 29, 2024 - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the customer experience outsourcing services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes AeC with the 2023 Company of the Year Award. AeC is connecting technology with outstanding customer service to increase efficiency and optimize the customer's business journey. AeC leverages artificial intelligence (AI), data intelligence, machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), fraud prevention, and real human experiences to guarantee an optimal customer experience (CX) in its clients' business operations.

The company helps businesses deliver a remarkable CX to remain competitive in the marketplace and meet its clients' demands. It consistently aims to enhance end-user CX by carefully analyzing customer data, testing new business models, and adjusting its processes based on customer feedback.

AeC drives its clients' digital transformations with innovative tools that provide superior business process outsourcing (BPO) services. The company launched Vision, an advanced and intuitive solution that allows managers to track agents' performance and deliver effective support. Moreover, its AeC HR technology platform, Robbyson, assists businesses by increasing engagement and efficiency with AI to automatically estimate, suggest, and forecast outcomes.

“With a legacy of BPO services leadership, the company's compelling value proposition underpins its sustained success. AeC holds a solid position with a diversified client base, serving industry leaders of every market, including four of the top five Brazilian unicorns and two of the top five energy organizations in Brazil,” said Sebastian Menutti, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan.

With its customer-centric approach, the company provides consulting and highly customized projects for its clients. AeC bases its operations on the core principle that its success depends on customer satisfaction. For this reason, the company meets with clients at the pre-sales stage to identify their specific business requirements and challenges to develop tailor-made solutions.

“The company acknowledges that offering a complete product portfolio that aligns with broader market trends (e.g., omnichannel customer services, automation capabilities, and tools that address security challenges) is a key differentiator. Therefore, it constantly leverages technology to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its services, such as automating processes and using data analytics to gain insights into end users' behaviors and preferences,” noted Valentina Barcia, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About AeC

AeC is a Brazilian technology company specializing in customer relations. Leading by innovation, the most outstanding is the warm way of dealing with people and applying cutting-edge technology in its processes, such as artificial intelligence, cloud services, analytics, and automation tools. For over 30 years, it has developed customized consumer experience solutions in the market, helping companies in different segments, such as digital businesses, fintech, financial sector, telecommunications, services, retail, insurance, energy, and health. Currently, AeC has more than 43,000 employees and is certified by the Great Place to Work Institute (GPTW).

