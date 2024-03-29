China Affirms Commitment To Managing Differences With Philippines Through Dialogue And Consultation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China is committed to properly managing maritime differences with relevant parties through dialogue and consultation, while firmly safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, a Chinese military spokesperson stressed, adding that it is an inevitable trend that the South China Sea issue will be settled through the concerted efforts of regional countries.

"On the South China Sea issue between China and the Philippines, we have stated our serious position multiple times. We oppose foreign interference, infringement and provocation, and advocate proper management of differences," stated Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

China will not allow the Philippines to act willfully on the South China Sea issue, he added.

The spokesperson stressed that the military cooperation between the United States and the Philippines must not undermine China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

