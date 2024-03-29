Aggression On Gaza Raises Martyrs Toll To 32623

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has announced an increase in the toll of victims of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the strip to 32,623 martyrs and 75,092 injured.

The ministry said in a statement today that the occupation forces committed 7 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, resulting in the martyrdom of 71 people and the injury of 112 others.

On the other hand, at least 7 Palestinians were martyred and others were injured today in an Israeli shelling targeting the Shuja'iya Sports Club east of Gaza City, according to the Palestinian News Agency WAFA.

The occupation forces also shelled the southwestern areas of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip with artillery. Six citizens, including a father and three of his sons, were martyred as a result of the occupation's shelling of a house belonging to the Musa family in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli warplanes targeted a group of citizens in Abasan Al Jadida east of Khan Yunis. The occupation's artillery also shelled the town of Al Qarara north of Khan Yunis. The Israeli naval boats fired at the homes of citizens on the coast of the central governorate.

The Israeli entity continues its unprecedented aggression on the Gaza Strip, for the 175th consecutive day, as the occupation warplanes and artillery continued their violent raids and shelling today on various parts of the Gaza Strip, targeting homes, displaced people's gatherings, and streets.

MENAFN29032024000067011011ID1108037259