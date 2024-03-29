Expo 2023 Doha Winds Up 179 Days Of Unprecedented Success

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Curtain came down on the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha which was held over 179 days under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment", as the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa.

A large closing ceremony was held on this occasion in the Family Zone, featuring a military parade for handing over the flags of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), and the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) to Japan, the host of Expo 2027 which will be held in the city of Yokohama.

The ceremony was attended by more than 1,000 guests, dignitaries and delegations from the 77 countries participating in the exhibition. The event was watched by more than 3,000 spectators on screens in the Cultural Zone square.

Speaking on the occasion, HE Minister of Municipality and Chairman of Expo 2023 Doha Organizing Committee Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah said this historic event, which was inaugurated by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Oct. 2, 2023 is a milestone in the history of international horticultural exhibitions, within the framework of Qatar's efforts to emphasize the importance of intensifying international cooperation, promoting social responsibility, preserving the environment and achieving sustainable development locally and internationally; and consolidates the leading position of the State of Qatar in hosting major events.

His Excellency said that Expo 2023 Doha is an embodiment of Qatars firm synchronization with its national vision, which aims to transform Qatar by 2030 into an advanced country capable of achieving sustainable development and protecting the environment, under the wise leadership of HH the Amir.

Over 179 days since its launch, and with the participation of 77 countries, Expo 2023 Doha has attracted approximately 4,220,000 visitors. The common goal was cooperation to find innovative solutions to reduce the problems of desertification and create a green and sustainable environment for current and future generations, His Excellency added.

Since winning the honor of hosting this edition of the exhibition, the State of Qatar has been determined to make this international event a success as one of the most important national sustainability projects and an effective platform to enhance cooperation and partnership with countries around the world in the field of preserving the environment and sustainability in the field of horticulture and agriculture for a green and sustainable future for current and future generations, His Excellency said.

HE the Minister of Municipality underlined that the State of Qatar will continue its efforts aimed at rationalizing the use of natural resources, protecting the ecosystem, and building capacity and resilience to confront future environmental threats, in line with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 which encourages individuals, communities, and institutions to promote a sustainable society.

HE President of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Alain Berger congratulated HH the Amir, the government and the people of the State of Qatar on the great success achieved by the first horticultural expo in the MENA region.

He praised the participation of dozens of countries and international organizations, which was a testament to the ability to unite efforts to address global challenges; noting that the event's attraction of more than 4 million and 200 thousand visitors contributed to raising awareness about the importance of preserving the environment, and the challenges of desertification and environmental change.

He also praised the commitment of the Expo 2023 Doha Organizing Committee to ensuring a smooth and unusual experience for attendees to discover beautiful, innovative and inspiring gardens and exhibitions inspired by the primary goal of the exhibition, which is to alleviate desertification and promote sustainability. He noted that Organizing Committee's ability to attract all global technologies that reduce desertification and contribute to increasing greenery and agricultural lands, conservation of water resources, and encouraging people to modern agriculture and use new technologies that preserve resources for future generations.

HE President of the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) Leonardo Capitano expressed his admiration for the success achieved by the State of Qatar in organizing this major event which received great attention and drew the worlds attention to greening the desert to be a better environment; noting that visitors were able to see the entire world through one tour inside the exhibition, and all participants contributed to presenting activities aimed at the possibility of transforming the desert into a beautiful green environment.

He added that Expo 2023 Doha contributed significantly to the quest to adapt to a rapidly changing climate. It was not limited to the efforts of the desert countries only, but included the entire world. It was wonderful and eye-catching to see world leaders and policy makers flocking to this wonderful place, signing agreements, and sharing their visions and ideas to improve the environment and make it more sustainable.

The gardens and pavilions that filled the exhibition reflected the enormous potential of horticulture in shaping the future of peoples, and its important role in our lives, our cities and our environment, he noted; stressing that Expo 2023 Doha was more than just an event, rather a promise that the world would be greener, more prosperous and sustainable, because horticulture is not limited to growing plants, but also related to nurturing life, enhancing biodiversity, reducing climate change and improving the planet for future generations in a rapidly changing world.

The Expo 2023 Doha closing ceremony began with the national anthem of the State of Qatar performed by the Siwar Choir, an artistic group of 32 talented Qatari children, followed by the Expo Journey video which summarizes the most important stations, moments and achievements accomplished during the past six months.

Spanning a vast total space of 1.7 sqm in Al Bidda Park on the Doha Corniche, the Expo 2023 Doha was divided into three distinctive zones - International, Cultural and Family. A total of 77 countries and 5 official international organizations participated in the event which was held for 179 days. The number of visitors reached 4 million, 219 thousand and 169 visitors, while the number of volunteers reached 2,200.

Expo 2023 Doha saw the signing of 51 contracts, while the number of events reached 6,961, in addition to 54 National Day celebrations of the participating countries. The event featured 1,727 workshops and 33,303 student visits from 346 schools. The number of media professionals accredited to the exhibition reached 2,545 journalists.

MENAFN29032024000067011011ID1108037257