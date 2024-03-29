Yum! Brands Continues To Champion Equity, Inclusion And Belonging This Women's History Month

At Yum! Brands, we're not just serving up delicious meals; we're crafting a culture of inclusion and belonging. Join us in celebrating our journey. See how some of our associates Inspire Inclusion in this video and learn more about our equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives here .

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.