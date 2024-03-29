Las Vegas' First-Ever Microbusiness Summit

The first of its kind Microbusiness Summit took place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Las Vegas City Hall.

GoDaddy Venture Forward research, an initiative launched in 2018 that quantifies the impact 20+ million online microbusinesses have on their local economies, identified Las Vegas as having the second-highest number of microbusinesses in the country after New York City and three times the national average.

Inspired by the massive presence and growth of businesses with fewer than 10 employees (known as microbusinesses) found in Southern Nevada, GoDaddy, the City of Las Vegas, Workforce Connections and Bank of Nevada collaborated to design an impactful agenda based on the top three challenges facing Las Vegas entrepreneurs according to local Venture Forward surveys.

Featured speakers included GoDaddy President of U.S. Independents, Gourav Pani; GoDaddy Sr. Director of Marketing, Amy Jennette, who presented a cutting-edge GoDaddy AiroTM demonstration; multiple Las Vegas city council members; a Nevada state senator; experts in finance and business licensing; and several local entrepreneurs. The event was hosted by motivational speaker Desirae King.

GoDaddy Venture Forward's mission is to leverage data to better understand entrepreneurs and their impact, thereby enabling greater support for them.

Learn more about the event from GoDaddy President of U.S. Independents Gourav Pani in a podcast hosted by Workforce Connections .

About GoDaddy Venture Forward

GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative analyzes more than 20 million online businesses with a digital presence (measured by a unique domain and an active website). Most of these businesses employ fewer than ten people, categorizing each as a microbusiness. While these microbusinesses may be small, their impact on economies is outsized even though they are often too informal or too new to show up in traditional government statistics.

Since 2018, Venture Forward surveyed more than 36,000 small business owners with a digital presence, making it the source for microbusiness data and insights.