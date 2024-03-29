Harry Kane To Return From Ankle Injury Against Dortmund

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Munich: Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane will play against rival Borussia Dortmund after recovering from an ankle injury, coach Thomas Tuchel said Friday.

Kane had twisted his ankle two weeks ago during Bayern's 5-2 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga, and he was sidelined for England's two friendlies at Wembley Stadium during the international break.

The England captain sat out the 1-0 loss to Brazil and then returned to Germany after being released early from the national squad.

Bayern is still clinging to slim title hopes ahead of hosting the "Klassiker" on Saturday against Dortmund. Bayer Leverkusen remains 10 points clear atop the Bundesliga with eight games to go.

Kane, who scored his 31st league goal in the Darmstadt game, trained fully on Thursday. "It's all fine, he'll play,” Tuchel told reporters Friday.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is out, Tuchel said. Neuer tore a muscle in his left adductor during training with Germany last week.