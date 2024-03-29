Israeli Entity Continues Bombing Lebanese Villages, Towns

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

General/ Arab Affairs/ Lebanon

Beirut, March 29 (QNA) - Israeli warplanes continued their bombing of villages and towns in southern Lebanon on Friday.



Field sources told QNA's correspondent in Beirut that Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on the outskirts of the town of Shebaa.



The warplanes also targeted the town of Aita Al Shaab with a missile, while artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the town of Khiam. A tank stationed between the houses of the Israeli Metula settlement targeted houses in the town of Kfarkela with direct shells.



The Israeli entity continues its escalation against the towns and villages of southern Lebanon, in parallel with its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7th, which has resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians and forced hundreds of families to flee their homes. (QNA)