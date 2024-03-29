Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6 am on Saturday will be relatively cold with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will see some clouds at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 04 to 14 knot, gusting to 22 knot at first.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 to 22 knot, gusting to 28 knot at times.
Visibility inshore will be 04 to 08 kilometers. Offshore, it will be 5 to 10 kilometers
Sea state inshore will be 2 to 5 feet. Offshore, it will be 3 to 7 feet surging to 9 feet at times.
. Sunrise: 05:26
. Sunset: 17:49
