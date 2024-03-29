Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Toll Prices Set To Increase By 18% From April 1. Check New Rates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Vehicle owners, travelling on Mumbai's iconic Rajiv Gandhi Bandra Worli Sea Link will have to shell out more money from 1 April. According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, the toll prices of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link will be increased by 18% from Monday's Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates:The minimum toll rate will be ₹100 and the maximum will be ₹210 for a one-way journey after the price revision from 1 April cars and jeeps, the toll rates for a one-way journey would be ₹100 minibusses, tempos, and other similar vehicles, the toll rates will be ₹160 NHAI plans to dodge a debt trapFor two-axle trucks, the toll price will be ₹210 for a one-way trip new toll rates on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, which opened for traffic in 2009, will be applicable between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2027 coastal road first phase inaugurated today: All you need to knowMSRDC official told PTI news agency that motorists will get a rebate of 10% and 20% on the purchase of booklets containing 50 and 100 toll coupons in advance, respectively rates of return journey pass and daily pass, valid till midnight, for frequent travellers shall be 1.5 times and 2.5 times their respective one-way toll charges, the MSRDC official added cost of monthly passes will be 50 times their respective one-way travel rates likely to hike toll tax on Delhi-Meerut Expressway from April 1Current toll rates:At present motorists using the eight-lane overpass now pay ₹85 for cars and jeeps, ₹130 for minibuses, tempos and light commercial vehicles, and ₹175 for two-axle trucks and buses. These rates have been in force since April 1, 2021, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the first phase of the coastal road project – a 10.5-km stretch – between Worli and Marine Drive in south Mumbai. This part is currently toll-free day, scores of motorists use the sea link, connecting Worli in the Island City and Bandra in the Western suburbs of Mumbai for south-and-north-bound travel.

