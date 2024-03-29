Blast In Manipur Near Assam Border Damages 2 Shops, Assam Rifles Launches Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A blast shook Jakuradhor area in Jiribam district of Manipur in the wee hours of Thursday. The area falls near the Assam-Manipur Border, the police said shops were damaged in the blast, however, the police said that no one was hurt to a Hindustan Times report, Assam Rifles is probing into the incident officials said that the blast was done using improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The remains of the explosives have been sent for forensic tests for confirmation.“It looks like an IED, but it cannot be confirmed before we get the test reports,” the officials said.A clash reported broke out between two groups, which could possibly have resulted in the blast, locals said officials told HT that the blast seems to be caused out of a personal issue.“We have visited the area and met the locals. It looks like a personal issue. Someone said that the shopkeeper was doing good business, and so some people were jealous of him,” they said.A case has been registered on the complaint of Buddhi Singh, said the police. Singh is the owner of one of the shops that were damaged in the incident police said the investigation of the case is on and efforts to identify those involved in the incident are underway.

