(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, fresh from his Oscar victory for \"Oppenheimer\", is all set to receive knighthood from Britain for his \"services to film”,

the British government announced on Thursday's wife and film producer Emma Thomas will receive damehood, the female equivalent of a knighthood in Britain.

Nolan wrote the screenplay for Oscar-winning \"Oppenheimer\" and produced it with his wife Thomas historical drama \"Oppenheimer\" is a biopic about the race to build the first atomic bomb. The blockbuster claimed seven Academy Awards earlier this month, including the best picture trophy and Nolan's first best director Academy Award.

Other highly regarded films of the British-American filmmaker's career are \"Interstellar,\" \"Inception\", \"Dunkirk\" and the Batman trilogy Thursday, the British government released a list of honours recommended by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that also included Conservative politicians and tech industry leaders.

What is knighthood in Britain?

According to The Royal Family website, kinghthoods or the damehoods are among the highest honours in the United Kingdom. It is usually granted to those who have made a significant contribution to their field, usually on a national level's a list of others who will receive Britain's honorary awards this year:

Other than Christopher Nolan, Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google's DeepMind will receive knighthood from the Britain government.

Mohamed Mansour, the billionaire businessman and Conservative Party donor was given a knighthood for business, charity and political service of Sunak's Conservative lawmakers were also awarded with knighthoods--Philip Davies and Mark Spencer.

Conservative lawmakers who were awarded with damehoods are Tracey Crouch and Harriett Baldwin of the Order of the British EmpireMatthew Clifford, an AI adviser to the British government, and entrepreneur Ian Hogarth, chair of the AI Safety Institute were among those bestowed with

the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBEs) in the world of artificial intelligence.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos was also awarded an honorary CBE for services to creative industries.(With inputs from Reuters)

