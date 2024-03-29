Easter Sunday: From Easter Egg To Hot Cross Buns -- Here Are 5 Delicious Recipes To Prepare For Family And Friends

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Easter Sunday, also called Resurrection Day, is among the primary festivals of the Christian church and commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion. Christians around the world celebrate Easter as a joyful occasion. The day symbolises the fulfilment of Old Testament prophecies and the revelation of God's plan for humanity's salvation Easter Sunday, families gather for feasts, and churches hold special services. The tradition of Easter eggs, widely observed during this season, symbolises rebirth and new life Read: Easter Sunday 2024: Here's how to celebrate with your familyHere are some of the recipes prepared during Easter Sunday1. Easter Egg: Preparing Easter Eggs is a cherished tradition, with each household having their own set of recipes. It is made by using Marzipan or using egg-shaped moulds. Some even simply fry eggs by dipping them in besan batter for starters. For a simple yet delightful Easter egg, start by melting chocolate and put in an egg-shaped moulding. These chocolate eggs can then be adorned with decorations such as fondant or sugar flowers, as well as colourful silk ribbons, adding a personalized touch Read: Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter: What is the story of Jesus2. Caramel Custard: For the Yummy caramel custard, gather these basic ingredients: milk, sugar, eggs, and vanilla essence. Begin by boiling 1 litre of milk in a saucepan and adding 1 and a half cups of sugar, however, keep 1 tablespoon from this aside for preparing the caramel. Once the milk has cooled, beat four eggs and combine them with the milk along with 1 teaspoon of vanilla essence. Now, prepare the caramel by heating 1 tablespoon of sugar until it melts and turns brown. Pour the milk mixture over the caramel and steam it until set. To check if it's cooked, put a knife and see as it shouldn't stick. Let it cool and keep it in the fridge. Invert this pudding on the plate as the the brown side caramel side should be on the top. Serve cold and enjoy Read: Easter 2024: Manipur govt declares Sunday as working day3. Cross buns: To prepare, start by combining 3 cups of whole wheat flour with 3 and a half tablespoons of sugar, a pinch of salt, a dash of nutmeg powder, and cinnamon powder in a bowl. Activate the yeast and add it to the mixture along with 30 grams of butter. Knead the dough with milk until it reaches the desired consistency, then set it aside for 30 minutes to an hour to rise. Knead the dough again and then you can add raisins or Tutti Frutti as per your taste. Now cut and divide the dough into small round pieces and place them on a baking tray. For the cross on top of each bun, in a separate bowl, mix refined flour with water to form a thick slurry. Transfer the thick slurry into a piping bag or a cone and draw crosses onto the dough balls. Bake the buns in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 to 20 minutes. You can now enjoy your freshly baked hot cross buns!4. Mashed Potato: A holiday lunch or dinner is simply incomplete without the comforting presence of mashed potatoes. To prepare this yummy recipe, you need potatoes depending on the number of servings. Peel the potatoes, cut into cubes and boil. Once done, strain the water and mash the potato with the help of a masher. For an extra smooth texture, strain the mashed potatoes with the help of a sieve into a bowl. Now, in a saucepan, add butter, chopped garlic (optional), milk and let it cook. Then add the butter milk mixture to the mashed potatoes, and mix well. For a finishing touch, you can also garnish the mashed potatoes with parsley or coriander leaves.5. Mutton Kheema: The Easter feast is incomplete with Mutton Kheema. Take 1 kg minced mutton and marinate it by adding yogurt, salt, haldi, red chilli powder, coriander leaves, ginger garlic chilli paste, and mint leaves and keep it aside. For an enhanced flavour, consider marinating the kheema overnight. In a saucepan, add oil, add 3-4 finely chopped onions and let it cook until golden brown. After this, add ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, mix and let it cook. If the masala is sticking to the kadhai, add a little hot water. Now add 2 chopped tomatoes, salt and let it turn mushy. Cook on low flame for 10-12 minutes. To cook the Kheema, take a pressure cooker, add oil, whole spices like jeera, cloves, black pepper, green elichi, and add the marinated kheema along with the onion masala. There is no need to add water as the mutton will leave its water. Pressure cook for 4-5 whistles. Once the pressure cooker has cooled down, open it and garnish the kheema with chopped coriander leaves. You can enjoy this kheema with pav or paratha.



MENAFN29032024007365015876ID1108037216