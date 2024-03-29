Fresh Plea Filed In High Court To Remove Arvind Kejriwal As Delhi CM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A fresh plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday for removing Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi chief minister. The petition was filed a day after a similar plea was dismissed by the Delhi High Court Thursday, the Delhi High Court rejected the public interest litigation seeking the removal of Kejriwal from the post of Delhi chief minister, saying the petitioner did not show any legal provision prohibiting the Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader from running the government after arrest to warrant any judicial interference READ: The political journey of Arvind Kejriwal in 5 points\"There may be difficulties. It will be practically very very difficult. We accept all those. (But) Is there any scope for judicial interference in this, on this issue?,\" the Bench, comprising acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora, was quoted by PTI as saying.\"This court is of the view that there is no scope for judicial interference vis-a-vis the relief sought for removal of respondent no. 4 (Kejriwal). It is for the other wings of the government to examine in accordance with the law,\" the court concluded. It clarified that it has not commented on the merits of the issue for Arvind Kejriwal's resignationCall for removing Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of the national capital grew after he was arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal on March 21 was later sent to the ED's custody till March 28. His custodial remand was extended till April 1 on Thursday opposition leaders have been protesting against the arrest of Kejriwal, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre of \"misusing\" the central probe agency ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, BJP leaders have been seeking the resignation of Kejriwal as the Delhi CM over the ongoing case.

The ED accused Kejriwal of being the“kingpin and key conspirator” of the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.

(With inputs from PTI)

