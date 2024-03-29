MS Dhoni Rides Electric Bicycle Doodle V3. 5 Thing To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Known for his cool nature and his love for bikes, the former India cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently seen riding an electric bicycle made in India – E-Motorad Doodle V3, in Chennai video of captain cool riding the Doodle V3, showcasing him casually riding along a road, was uploaded by Viral Bhayani on Instagram on Thursday and has garnered 143,770 likes till now READ: IPL 2024: 'No one better than MS Dhoni in India', Steve Smith calls him 'tremendous person'Here's the video:According to details, the Doodle V3 is a foldable electric bike that offers a top speed of 25 kmph. Apart from this, the bicycle also has the option of regular pedal cycle new electric bike runs on 12.75 Ah battery, provide a range of up to 60 km, has 7-speed Shimano gear system, LCD display, and USB charging port, reported Economic Times bike gets telescopic forks with a lock-out option. With its folding option available, it can easily be stored. The battery can be charged on the bike itself, and even be removed and charged separately READ: 'Tiger zinda hai': MS Dhoni's catch sets Chepauk on fire; netizens react to 'Vintage Thala' in CSK vs GT IPL 2024Among other details, the electric bike has been manufactured by E-motorad and priced at ₹53,000 are 5 things to know about Doodle V3:

