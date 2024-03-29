Pilots' Body Urges Govt To Implement New Rules For Flight Crew

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Federation of Indian Pilots has urged the government to not delay implementation of new rules meant for flight crew, saying that would endanger both pilot and passenger safety rules on duty time limitations for flight crew were to become effective from 1 June, but the Directorate General of Civil Aviation later allowed some leeway to Indian airlines on implementing the changes.“The health and safety of the pilots cannot be prejudiced for the commercial benefit of the operators,” the Federation of Indian Pilots wrote in a letter addressing civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on 28 March.

\"We earnestly hope that you would ensure that the DGCA follow in letter and spirit the pious intent of your message of 8 January,\" said the Mumbai-based umbrella body representing more than 5,000 pilots and aviation workforce January, the aviation regulator revised the rules for flight duty time, increasing weekly rest periods for pilots to 48 hours, from 36 hours previously. It also defined night as between midnight to 6 am, giving flight crew an extra hour of rest new rules also restrict maximum flight time and the maximum flight duty period during night operations to 8 hours and 10 hours, respectively, and the number of landings to two, the DGCA made some amendments to the rules on 26 March, effectively allowing airlines to not have to adhere to the 1 June deadline for implementation of the new rules related to pilot duty.



