Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Declares ₹10 Lakh Reward Each Against Two Wanted Accused

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: A reward of ₹10 lakh each against two wanted accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case has been declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday two wanted accused are Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib a post on NIA's official X handle (formerly Twitter), the investigation agency circulate the pictures of the absconding accused, adding \"whoever provides any information leading to the arrest of the accused persons shall be rewarded\".

The post also mentioned that the identity of the informer will be kept a secret Abdul Matheen Ahmed TaahaaAccording to the NIA, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, the 30-year-old accused in the Rameshwaram blast, has a wheatish complex with a medium body built.

He uses several aliases including Vignesh D and Sumit among other assumed Hindu names agency also said that Taahaa has a height of approximately 5 feet 5 inches.

The accused is bald from front and has light hair on the back of his head and the sides. Taahaa also wears a cap and is commonly seen wearing T-shirt and jeans, with a hoodies NIA said Taahaa has been using Hindu identity documents, forged Adhaar in the name of Vignesh and other similar forged ID documents to conceal identity.

\"He often wears mask, wig and fake beard. His preferred places of stay are mens and boys hostel, PG and sharing accommodations as well as low budget hotels and lodges,\" NIA said.

Identifying Mussavir Hussain ShazibMussavir Hussain Shazib, also 30-years-old, has a fair complexion and gym-type body, said the NIA. His height is approximately 6 feet 2 inches.

Shazib, according to the NIA, has black, straight hair has been using a forged driving license in the name of Mohammed Zuned Sayed and other similar forged ID documents to conceal identity, NIA said agency also added he prefers wearing jeans, T-shirt and shirt, along with a black smart watch.

Shazib is seen wearing a mask, wig and fake beard accused, NIA said, prefers men's' and boys hostel, PG and sharing accommodations, low budget hotels and lodges to stay.



