Explained: Why Is Government Mulling Geo-Tagging Telecom Infrastructure?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant move aimed at bolstering disaster preparedness and advancing development initiatives, the government is set to implement geo-tagging for key telecom infrastructure components.

As per an Economic Times report, the initiative's focal point is the geo-tagging of pivotal telecom assets like towers and optical fibre cables. The objective is to augment coordination, particularly during exigencies such as natural disasters and emergencies.

Collaborative Effort

Scheduled for completion by 2027, this project is envisaged as a collaborative endeavour involving the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), various ministries, and state governments pooling their resources and expertise.

Benefits Beyond Disaster Management

While the enhancement of disaster preparedness remains a primary objective, the utility of the geo-tagged data transcends this singular purpose. It is anticipated to play a pivotal role in facilitating diverse development projects nationwide.

Technological Advancements

This initiative is poised to catalyze technological progress, serving as a foundational pillar for the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and machine learning into India's development landscape.

Data Security Measures

Acknowledging the criticality of safeguarding sensitive information, the DoT has underscored its commitment to implementing robust data security measures. This includes stringent protocols aimed at averting any unauthorized access or misuse of the collected data.

Implementation Process

Commencing with state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the geo-tagging endeavour will gradually extend to encompass private telecom operators. However, potential apprehensions regarding the sharing of data, particularly pertaining to fibre optic cables, may arise due to competitive sensitivities among private entities.

Toward India's Development Goals

Viewed as a crucial component for achieving India's development objectives by 2047, a robust telecom infrastructure is deemed essential. This initiative aims to bridge existing coordination gaps and foster a more cohesive approach to infrastructure development and utilization nationwide.

