Revealed: Why Did Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse And How Much Will It Cost To Fix It?

Two of the six missing workers were tragically found deceased more than a day after a cargo ship collided with Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. The bodies of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, originally from Mexico and residing in Baltimore, and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, from Guatemala and living in nearby Dundalk, were discovered submerged in a red pickup truck in the frigid waters of the Patapsco River.

The workers hailed from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, as revealed in a press conference following the incident. The treacherous conditions in the 50-foot-deep waters forced authorities to suspend recovery efforts for the remaining missing individuals.

The bridge collapse occurred shortly after 1 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, when the container ship Dali, en route to Sri Lanka, experienced a total power failure, resulting in a collision with a pylon of the bridge at 1:27 a.m., causing significant structural damage.

The quick response of emergency personnel, who halted traffic onto the bridge upon receiving the ship's distress call, likely averted further casualties. The ship's action of dropping anchors to slow down also aided in mitigating the severity of the disaster.

This incident marks one of the most devastating bridge collapses in the United States since 2007, recalling the tragedy of the I-35W bridge collapse in Minneapolis, which claimed the lives of 13 individuals due to a design flaw.

Why did the bridge collapse?

Bridges like the one in Baltimore fall under the federal government's classification of "fracture critical," which means that if a specific portion of the bridge fails, it can lead to the collapse of the entire structure. According to the Federal Highway Administration, there are over 16,800 such bridges across the United States.

The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board noted that the Baltimore bridge lacked the structural engineering redundancies commonly found in newer bridges, leaving it more susceptible to catastrophic collapse.

Opened in 1977, the Francis Scott Key Bridge predates a similar tragic incident involving the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, Florida, by three years. The collision with a vessel in that instance resulted in the loss of 35 lives and prompted advancements in bridge design to incorporate better protections for foundation piers.

Who will pay for the damage and how much will it cost?

President Joe Biden has pledged to visit Baltimore in the near future, expressing his intention for the federal government to cover the expenses for rebuilding the bridge.

In response to the urgent need for assistance, the Transportation Department has swiftly allocated $60 million in "quick release" emergency relief funds. This funding is intended to aid in the clearance of debris and kickstart the rebuilding process. However, Congress would need to approve additional funding to fully replace the bridge.

Following the bridge collapse in Minnesota in 2007, Congress approved $250 million for reconstruction efforts. Initial estimates from economic analysis company IMPLAN suggest that the cost of rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge could reach $600 million.

However, discussions with federal officials have indicated that the final cost of reconstruction could escalate significantly, potentially exceeding $2 billion, as reported by Roll Call, citing a source familiar with the discussions.

Insurers are expected to face substantial claims, with analysts estimating potential losses in the billions. One analyst even projected the total cost could reach as high as $4 billion, potentially making it a record shipping insurance loss.

How long will it take to rebuild Francis Scott Key Bridge?

The rebuilding process is likely to be protracted, contingent upon salvaging any viable portions of the remaining structure. The original construction of the bridge spanned five years, from 1972 to 1977.

Considering the potential economic impact, a month-long closure of the port could result in Maryland losing an estimated $28 million in business, as calculated by IMPLAN. This underscores the urgency and significance of expediting the reconstruction efforts to minimize disruptions to commerce and mitigate financial losses.

What ship hit the Baltimore Bridge?

The Dali, bound from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, was manned by 21 crew members and two pilots. Measuring a staggering 948 feet (289 meters) in length-equivalent to three football fields-the vessel was laden with containers, although its capacity allowed for twice as much cargo.

In the aftermath of the incident, safety investigators retrieved the ship's black box, a critical device that provides crucial data such as the vessel's position, speed, heading, radar, bridge audio, radio communications, and alarms.

This isn't the first time the Dali has been involved in a maritime incident. In 2016, it collided with a quay while attempting to depart the North Sea container terminal in the port of Antwerp, Belgium. Additionally, an inspection conducted in June 2023 in San Antonio, Chile, revealed deficiencies in the vessel's propulsion and auxiliary machinery, according to information available on the Equasis website, a public database offering ship-related data.

The Singapore-flagged ship is registered to Grace Ocean Pte Ltd, as indicated by data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). Synergy Marine Group oversees its management, while Maersk charters the vessel.

What do we know about the bridge that collapsed?

The Francis Scott Key Bridge served as one of three crucial crossings over the Baltimore Harbor, facilitating the passage of approximately 31,000 vehicles daily or 11.3 million vehicles annually.

This steel marvel boasted a width of four lanes and stood proudly at a height of 185 feet (56 meters) above the Patapsco River. Its construction was completed in 1977, spanning the very river where Francis Scott Key, the author of the U.S. national anthem, penned the "Star-Spangled Banner" in 1814. Key was inspired to write the anthem after witnessing the British defeat at the Battle of Baltimore and the bombardment of Fort McHenry by British forces.

How will the bridge collapse impact the Baltimore port?

The suspension of traffic at the port, ranked as the 17th largest in the United States, has significant implications for various industries.

While the flow of containers to Baltimore can likely be redirected to larger ports, there is a potential for substantial disruptions in the shipment of automobiles, coal, and sugar.

Baltimore stands out as the busiest U.S. port for car shipments, having handled a minimum of 750,000 vehicles in 2023, according to data provided by the Maryland Port Administration. Additionally, it held the second position in 2023 for coal exports among U.S. ports.

Moreover, Baltimore serves as the largest port in the United States by volume for the handling of farm and construction machinery, along with agricultural products like sugar and salt. The interruption in port operations could significantly impact the logistics and supply chains of these industries.