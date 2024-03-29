BREAKING: NIA Releases Two Suspects' Pics In Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case, Declares Rs 10 Lakh Reward

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of 10 lakh rupees each for individuals providing information leading to the arrest of the suspects. The two prime suspects, identified as Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavvir Hussain Shazib, are believed to be linked to the tragic incident that shook the town on March 1 in Rameshwaram Cafe located in Kundalahalli, Bengaluru.

Accompanying the reward announcement, the NIA has released photographs of the two suspects, urging the public to come forward with any pertinent information. Alongside the images, the agency provided details regarding the appearance of the suspects, presenting three potential models for identification purposes.

According to sources within the NIA, crucial clues regarding the whereabouts of the suspects have surfaced, heightening the urgency to locate and apprehend them. Furthermore, an unexpected revelation has emerged from the wanted list released by the agency, indicating that one of the suspects, Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taha, was identified as a Hindu youth. Mussavvir Hussain Shazib is suspected of carrying a fake driving license under the name of Muhammad Junaid Syed. The agency has revealed that both suspects are resorting to disguises, including wigs and fake beards, in an attempt to conceal their identities.

Adding another layer of complexity to the case, it has been disclosed that Taahaa purportedly utilized an Aadhaar card bearing the Hindu name 'Vignesh'. This revelation has raised questions regarding the possible motives behind the suspects' involvement in the bomb blast. The NIA had arrested Muzamil Shareef, key conspirator behind the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. Following his presentation before the NIA special court, Shareef has been remanded into NIA custody for a week, extending until April 3.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, Shareef's role in the manufacturing of explosives is believed to be pivotal. Additionally, authorities suspect his involvement in gathering contact information of other accused individuals, which was allegedly facilitated through clandestine channels such as the dark web. Furthermore, evidence pointing towards financial transactions between the accused has raised suspicions of a larger conspiracy at play. The NIA has vowed to delve deeper into these leads to unearth the entire network behind the bomb blast.

NIA had apprehended Muzammil Shareef as a key conspirator in the Rameshwaram Café blast case. Following extensive raids across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, Shareef was arrested at one of 18 locations targeted by the NIA. The agency, which assumed control of the investigation on March 3, had previously identified Mussavvir Shazeeb Hussain as the mastermind behind the blast, along with another suspect, Abdul Matheen Taha, who remains at large.



