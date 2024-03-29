Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Vows 50% Reservation For Women In Govt Jobs If Cong Elected To Power

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a bid to woo voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Friday that his party plans to allocate 50 per cent of government jobs to women if they come into power.

The former Congress chief questioned why there is only one woman for every ten government employment and why only one out of every three women is now working, claiming that empowered women will change the course of the country.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi took to his official handle on X and wrote,“Isn't the population of women in India 50 percent? Is the presence of women in higher secondary and higher education not 50 percent? If so, then why is their share in the system so low?”

"The goal of Congress is "Aadhi Abaadi Poora Haq." We recognize that women's potential won't be completely realized unless they make an equal contribution to the government that governs the nation," he said.

He further added that as a result, Congress has decided that half of all new government job recruitments should be reserved for women.

Gandhi declared, "We also support the immediate implementation of women's reservation in Parliament and in assemblies."

The Wayanad MP added that women who have a stable future, a steady salary, and a sense of self-worth will really prove to be the backbone of society. "Every woman in the nation will gain strength from having 50% of government positions held by women, and strong women will alter India's course."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Congress released its eighth list of candidates, comprising 14 names. Notably, it pits Rao Yadvendra Singh against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency.

In Vidisha, the party fielded Pratap Bhanu Sharma to challenge former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tarvar Singh Lodhi was the nominee from Damoh.