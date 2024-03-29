Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Says Filing Nomination From Buldhana Was 'Part Of A Plan'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) A day after filing his nomination in Maharashtra's Buldhana constituency, Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad on Friday clarified that there was no division in the party and hinted that he will withdraw it.

Gaikwad exhorted the party workers to strive for the victory of Shiv Sena nominee and sitting MP Prataprao Jadhav from Buldhana seat.

"I had no intention to contest the Lok Sabha election. However, I filed the nomination as a part of my plan (he did not reveal further details about his plan). Now my plan has been successful," said Gaikwad after addressing the party rally in Buldhana.

He further added: "I did not submit any application to the party for nomination. However, whatever I had to achieve, I have achieved."

Gaikwad's clarification came after Shiv Sena on Thursday declared a list of eight candidates including Prataprao Jadhav from Buldhana seat.

Party insiders said Gaikwad had filed his nomination to avoid claims by other aspirants as he and the local party workers were unanimously in favour of the renomination of Prataprao Jadhav.

However, Gaikwad's unilateral move to file a nomination shocked the party leadership.