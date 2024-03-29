Students Rescued From Ukraine Pay Union Minister's Security Deposit For LS Polls In Kerala

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 29 (IANS) A delegation of students from Kerala, who were brought back from war-torn Ukraine in 2022, on Friday handed over the security deposit amount needed to be submitted along with the nomination papers to Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, who's contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The students' delegation led by Sourav and Sai Sruthi, who were air-lifted from Ukraine after the country was attacked by Russia in 2022, handed over Rs 25,000 - the deposit amount - to Muraleedharan.

The parents of the students also accompanied the delegation that met the Union Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had named India's evacuation programme 'Operation Ganga', while Muraleedharan was the pointsman for the hapless students and their parents from Kerala.

At that time, the Kerala government had informed the Centre that there were 2,320 students from the state in Ukraine, who were safely brought back to the state.

Muraleedharan is pitted against sitting Congress MP Adoor Prakash and CPI-M legislator V. Joy in Attingal.

Kerala will go to the polls in the second phase on April 26 to elect 20 Lok Sabha members.