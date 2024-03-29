Germany Urges Israel To Drop Gaza Occupation Plans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, March 29 (KUNA) -- Germany called on Israel Friday to drop its plans to occupy the Gaza Strip after its war on the region ends.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement to Funke Mediengruppe that Palestinians decide their own destiny, emphasizing that Berlin is working with Arab partners to ensure the viability of the two-state solution.

Baerbock clarified that achieving this would entail providing the necessary infrastructure and implementing reforms within the Palestinian Authority, including security guarantees for both Palestinians and the occupying Israeli entity.

Providing these guarantees is the only way to work towards achieving a two-state solution, she pointed out. (end)

