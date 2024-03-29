ICESCO Co-Organizes World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The 6th edition of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue,themed "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation andInterconnectivity," is scheduled to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan,from May 1 to 3, 2024. This gathering will witness theparticipation of high-ranking officials, international delegations,and representatives from various international organisations,Azernews reports, citing ICESCO.

This Forum, an integral part of the "Baku Process" initiated byPresident Ilham Aliyev in 2008, will be jointly organised by theIslamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation(ICESCO), in collaboration with prominent international entitieslike the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO,and UN Tourism.

During the event's plenary sessions and panel discussions,participants will address various urgent global challengespertaining to civilizational dialogue and cooperation, aiming tocombat hatred and foster values of coexistence and peace.

Furthermore, the Forum will feature a range of culturalactivities, including concerts, festivals, and artisticperformances, aimed at showcasing and celebrating culturaldiversity while promoting a sense of cooperation and mutualunderstanding.

The primary aim of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogueis to strengthen the position of the "Baku Process" as asignificant international platform for advancing interculturalcooperation and dialogue. In the UN Secretary-General's annualreport to the UN General Assembly on Intercultural andInterreligious Dialogue in 2017, the "Baku Process" was commendedas a pioneering initiative advocating for interculturaldialogue.

It is noteworthy that the UN General Assembly unanimouslyadopted a resolution recognising the "Baku Process" as a pivotalglobal platform for promoting intercultural dialogue.

Previous editions of the forum have featured over 250 activitiesand attracted nearly 10,000 participants from 180 countries and 30international organisations.