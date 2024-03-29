Ukraine, India's Top Diplomats Agree To Restore Cooperation To Pre-War Level

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and India, Dmytro Kuleba and Subramanyam Jaishankar, held a review meeting of the intergovernmental commission and agreed to restore the level of cooperation that had existed before Russia unleashed a full-scale war against Ukraine.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"In New Delhi, I had sincere and comprehensive talks with Subramanyam Jaishankar about Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations, the situation in our regions, and global security," the minister wrote.

Kuleba added that together with his Indian counterpart, he co-chaired the review meeting of the Ukrainian-Indian intergovernmental commission and agreed to restore the level of cooperation between the two countries that existed prior to the full-scale war unleashed by Russia, as well as to identify new promising projects to take the bilateral relations to the next level.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Dmytro Kuleba is visiting India on March 28-29 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart.