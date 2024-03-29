Russian Warplanes Drop Two FAB Bombs Over Belgorod Region - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian warplanes have accidentally dropped two aerial bombs over Russia's Belgorod region, including a FAB-250 and a FAB-500. Residents of one village had to be evacuated.

That's according to the Telegram channel ASTRA , which cites its sources, Ukrinform reports.

One bomb, the FAB-250, was discovered on the morning of March 28 near the village of Bezimeno, a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border. More than 140 residents of the village were evacuated. By the evening, the aerial bomb was removed and destroyed.

On the same day, the FAB-500 was found in the village of Nechaevka (10 kilometers from the Ukrainian border). The bomb is to be disposed of on Friday. Local residents were not evacuated.

ASTRA reported that in the last week alone, 11 FAB aerial bombs fell in this Russian region.

In April 2023, a Russian Su-34 fighter jet accidentally dropped a bomb on the city of Belgorod.