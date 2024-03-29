Odisha MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak Quits BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 29 (IANS) BJP MLA from Odisha's Nilgiri constituency, Sukanta Kumar Nayak, on Friday tendered his resignation from the party.

Nayak, a two-time MLA from the constituency - from the Biju Janata Dal in 2014 and from the BJP in 2019 - submitted his resignation in a letter to state BJP chief, Manmohan Samal.

"I do hereby tender my resignation today (i.e 29.03.2024) from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

However, Nayak, who is considered a powerful leader of the Balasore district, has not given any reason for his sudden decision to snap all ties with the BJP.

"Today I resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and will soon hold discussions with our members to decide the future course of action. We will also soon reveal the reason for leaving the BJP," he said.

Nayak joined the BJP after leaving the BJD in March 2019 and sources claim that he may return to the BJD.