"Digital Economy Blocks 24 Unauthorized Applications For Passenger Transportation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 29 (Petra)-- In collaboration with global corporations "Google, Apple, and Huawei," the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship declared that 24 smart ride-hailing applications that unlicensed had been removed from electronic application stores.The ministry said in a statement on Friday, that the blocking of these applications is the result of their substantial negative effects on users' social and security as well as their unfair rivalry with licensed applications. To expedite the removal of the unauthorized applications from the private online shop in Jordan, the Ministry contacted the three companies and gave them a list of them.According to the ministry, running these applications illegally is against fair competition rules and may result in lower profits for legally compliant licensed businesses. It has an adverse effect on the local economy.The ministry urged people not to use illegal applications since they have serious negative effects on society, security, and the economy. In particular, the safety of passengers is jeopardized because some of the drivers using these illegal applications have criminal records.