JAF Carries Out Eight More Airdrops To Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 29 (Petra)-- The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF), conducted eight airdrops of food and humanitarian aid as the 175th day of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip entered. This was done in response to the acute lack of basic food supplies that the Strip's residents experience during the fasting month of Ramadan. It went after several locations in the northern Gaza Strip.The operation involved the use of a C130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, a plane from the Arab Republic of Egypt, a plane from the United Arab Emirates, two aircraft from the United States, a plane from the Federal Republic of Germany, a plane from Britain, and a plane from the Republic of Singapore.The JAF has conducted 63 airdrops since the outbreak of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, in addition to 111 airdrops conducted jointly with other countries.