One Killed, One Injured As Russian Drone Hits Car In Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy kamikaze drone hit a vehicle. A man was killed in the attack, and another sustained injuries.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Myriv community of the Nikopol district, an enemy kamikaze drone targeted a car. A 39-year-old man was killed. Another man, 43, was injured. He was hospitalized in moderate condition," the head of the administration wrote on Telegram.

Militarycrashes in Romania, 23 km from border with Ukraine

According to Lysak, the area has been under enemy fire since morning.

As reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 12 enemy missiles and 12 drones over Dnipropetrovsk region overnight Friday.

Photo: Telegram/Serhii Lysak