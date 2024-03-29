Zelensky Introduces Newly Appointed NSDC Secretary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the new Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

"I appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko as new Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. This is a someone who is known in the National Security and Defense Council. He previously worked at the NSDC. Now this experience can be combined with that gained from working as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine," said Zelensky.

He thanked the former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, for his years of“powerful and professional” work. The president said Danilov would continue his work in another direction, in the diplomatic field.

In addition, the head of state noted that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is upgrading its work.

Zelensky said that the No. 1 priority of further work is more predictability of this body. According to him, the NSDC has all the opportunities to combine the analytical potential of Ukrainian intelligence and other bodies operating in the field of national security.

"We need to strengthen Ukraine's ability to predict and influence the processes on which the national security of our state depends," the president emphasized.

He noted that the second priority is ensuring continuity of all current tasks performed by the NSDC system, especially, regarding the sanctions policy.

"Sanctions have become an important and powerful tool that really protects our Ukrainian national security. This tool should continue to work as accurately and on time as possible," Zelensky emphasized.

The head of state emphasized that the third important point is doctrinal work.

"The clarity of national guidelines and their systematic implementation are what is needed both now and in the post-war period. We very much hope that the NSDC, in coordination with authorities and public institutions, will realize this goal," said the president.

The fourth important priority is cyber and information security.

"The NSDC has the potential to do more to protect us against hostile destabilization operations and coordinate all state bodies in this area. For the cyber defense of Ukraine, it is fundamentally important to work with our permanent strategic partners who have the required potential. I expect appropriate leadership. It is worth continuing to develop the capacity of our strike cyber capabilities," Zelensky emphasized.

As the last point, the president singled out the work of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ, project decisions, and control over their implementation. According to him, all this work should be continued.

Zelensky added that the obvious priority is the defense of Ukraine and the protection of society.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Oleksiy Danilov from the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and appointed to this post Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

Lytvynenko worked in the Main Department of Government Communications of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Department of Information and Analytical Support of the Security Service, then he directed the National Institute for Strategic Studies, from April 2014 to August 2019 he was Deputy Secretary at the National Security and Defense Council, and chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service from July 23, 2021.