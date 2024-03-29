Criminal Surge Plagues Peshawar, Police Struggle To Curtail Escalating Crimes

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar, long grappling with the shadow of extremism, now faces a new menace as criminal elements tighten their grip on the city, rendering life increasingly perilous for its residents. Despite the valiant efforts of the Peshawar police force, the surge in criminal activities has left the populace feeling vulnerable and exposed.

In the first two and a half months of the current year, Peshawar has witnessed a disturbing uptick in street crimes, homicides, and attempted murders, with law enforcement struggling to apprehend the perpetrators.

Police records reveal a grim tally of 98 lives lost to violence since the beginning of the year, with 150 murder suspects still evading arrest. Last year, 74 fatalities were recorded, alongside 126 attempted murder incidents.

Child safety remains a pressing concern, with reports indicating a rise in abduction cases. Five child abduction incidents have been reported thus far, compared to three during the same period last year, with the culprits yet to be brought to justice.

The scourge of robbery also looms large over Peshawar, with four major heists reported in the city. Despite the authorities' efforts, 19 robbery suspects remain at large, underscoring the challenges in combating organized crime. Additionally, 44 robbery cases have been lodged, with 54 accused perpetrators still on the run, compared to 74 reported incidents during the corresponding months of the previous year.

Disturbingly, instances of sexual violence persist, with 58 rape cases registered involving women last year, alongside 49 cases of rape, vendetta, and ransom-related kidnappings targeting children.

Residents express profound dismay over the deteriorating security situation, lamenting the loss of peace that once characterized their city. Abdul Salam, a Peshawar resident, recalls a time when tranquility prevailed, but now, fear grips the streets both day and night, exacerbated by a perceived lack of police responsiveness to reported crimes.

Khalid Khan, a resident of Hayatabad Phase 4, echoes these sentiments, highlighting the brazenness of criminals and the frustration felt by citizens. Despite lodging complaints with the police, offenders often evade capture, with authorities attributing crimes to drug addiction, further compounding the sense of impunity among wrongdoers.

In response to mounting concerns, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of Peshawar, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, reassures the public of intensified efforts to combat crime. Large-scale police reshuffles and enhanced actions against criminal networks signify a concerted endeavor to restore safety and security to the embattled city.