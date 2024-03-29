Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3143520 KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil price rose by 92 cents to USD 86.32 pb Thursday vis a vis USD 85.40 pb Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation says.
3143535 AMMAN -- At least two civilians were killed and several others injured, including military personnel in an Israeli occupation force attack on Syria.
3143533 RAMALLAH -- More than 120,000 Palestinian worshippers perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the third Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, according to the Endowments Department in Jerusalem.
3143527 KUWAIT -- Forty-five people have died in South Africa after the bus they were in plunged some 50 meters (165 feet) off a bridge into a ravine late Thursday, according to the BBC.
3143521 NEW DELHI -- Ten Indians were killed on Friday after a passenger car they were traveling skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and fell into a gorge in Ramban district of the north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. (end)
