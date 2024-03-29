WGC: Kuwait Aims To Gear Up Nat'l Skiers For '26 Winter Olympics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of Kuwait Winter Games Club (WGC) Mishal Flaiteh confirmed the club's pursuit of preparing national skiers for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games (Milano-Cortina 2026) in Milan by involving them in strong international competitions under the supervision of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS).

Flaiteh told KUNA Friday that player Faris Al-Obaid is currently competing in the International Winter Sports Championship hosted by the Hellenic Athletics Federation in the Parnassus resort, offering a vital chance to earn points for Winter Olympic qualification.

He mentioned that Al-Obaid prepared extensively for the championship by undergoing intense training in France, Switzerland, and Austria recently, expressing his hopes for both Al-Obaid and his teammate Abdulrahman Al-Wahaibi, who showcased impressive performances in tournaments in Switzerland and France earlier this month, will aim to continue this trend in upcoming competitions.

In a phone call with KUNA, Al-Obaid expressed his satisfaction with participating in this championship, his second this season, as he aims to become the first Kuwaiti skier to qualify for the Winter Olympics, noting the continuous support of the club in his preparation and participation in major tournaments for the sport.

This sport is costly due to equipment and the need for training in snowy areas, often requiring skiers to spend long periods abroad to develop their skills, yet Al-Obaid emphasized that dedicated Kuwaiti youth will strive for success in it.

He reiterated his determination to spare no effort in achieving his goal despite all challenges, while expressing his wish for increased support and sponsorship for Kuwaiti players in this challenging sport, ensuring their skill development for success and achievement. (end)

