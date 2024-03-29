2 Killed, Several Injured In Israeli Occupation Attack On Syria

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, March 29 (KUNA) -- At least two civilians were killed and several others injured, including military personnel in an Israeli occupation force attack on Syria Friday. According to SANA, the Israeli occupation force attacked several locations in Aleppo and a residential building in Damascus early today. The attacks also caused material damage to public and private properties, said Syrian authorities. (end) amn

