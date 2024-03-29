Predictability In Arms Supplies From Allies Critical For Ukraine - Top Commander

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is grateful to allies and partners for each unit of military equipment and armaments donated to the country's Defense Forces, but greater predictability in arms and ammunition supplies could significantly increase the efficiency of combat planning and help commanders avoid losses of territory and people.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"We are very grateful to our Western allies, NATO, the European Union and other partners for their support. Without such support, without the supply of weapons, ammunition, air defense systems, and military hardware, it would be much more difficult for us to fight against an insidious and powerful enemy. We would be even more grateful if this assistance came faster and in sufficient quantity," Syrskyi emphasized.

He noted that the Ukrainian troops failed to further develop initial success during the Kharkiv offensive due to the lack of sufficient resources. According to Sirskyi, this shortage ofe allowed the Russians to dig deep into the ground in the south, in Zaporizhzhia region, and assault efforts toward those defense positions, without effective air support, cost the Ukrainian Armed Forces dearly.

"This is not a claim; it is a statement of fact. I believe that our allies have already realized whom they are dealing with in Russia, and they would very much like to see our success in the fight against the enemy. We lack weapons, and we can do everything else on our own. We are grateful to our partners for every projectile, for every tonne of fuel. However, the effective planning of operations requires the predictability of such supply," Syrskyi added.

He noted that currently the Defense Forces are performing tasks along the huge front line, and amid the existing shortage of weapons and ammunition, the transition to strategic defense is a logical solution. However, according to Syrskyi,“the reverse is just as logical”.

“If the West, as it claims, supplies Ukraine with everything its Armed Forces need, it will allow us to push back the enemy, no matter how many people Russia mobilizes, and, finally, to end this war with a military victory over the enemy,” Syrskyi noted.

“But we are not sitting idly by either. We are building up the capabilities of the domestic defense industry. If the Europeans join its development in the volumes they promise, I think we will eventually solve the problem of "shell hunger." Ukraine is among the leaders in terms of the number of innovations and own developments of weapons and military equipment, and most importantly, in terms of their practical use on the battlefield,” the top commander said.

In this context, he cited several examples, in particular, the rearming of artillery units with the Ukrainian-made 155mm Bohdana howitzer. Soon, as expected, certain samples of Western howitzers and domestic rifled mortars will be produced in Ukraine. The same applies to the development of modern missile weapons and counter-battery systems. Society is already well aware of drone production. All these measures can provide an operational advantage over the enemy on the front lines in the near future, Syrskyi believes.

"Also, a good example is the restoration and overhaul of U.S.-made M777 howitzers. We have launched the production of some spare parts here in Ukraine. In particular, while restoring each of these howitzers, 40 percent of spare parts manufactured for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at domestic enterprises are used. The shoulder of supply, maintenance, repair and recovery has decreased by many times and the front feels these qualitative changes," CinC Syrskyi concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that following the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format), new defense aid packages for Ukraine were announced.