Military Drone Crashes In Romania, 23 Km From Border With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Romanian Ministry of Defense confirmed that on the evening of Thursday, March 28, fragments, likely of an unmanned aerial vehicle, crashed on a farmland area on the island of Braila.

That's according to Romania Journal , Ukrinform reports.

The local publication debraila published a photo of the location where the drone fell at around 22:00 local time. Army and law enforcement representatives have cordoned the area off.

The site is located 8 km from the ferry crossing connecting Braila Municipality with Great Braila Island.

The drone, the origin of which is yet to be verified, penetrated 23 kilometers deep into the territory of Romania.

According to the media, the crater from the impact is approximately 4 meters in diameter and visible from air.

In September 2023, at least three Russian drones fell on Romanian soil within 10 days. The latest impact site was discovered on September 13 in Tulcea county.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Friday, March 29, the Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine that involved a total of 99 missiles and drones.

Ukraine's Defense Forces intercepted 84 incoming targets – 58 Shahed kamikaze drones and 26 missiles.