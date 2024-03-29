ISO 26000 Certification Consulting Services Have Been Recently Added To Punyam

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The ISO 26000 Social Responsibility Management System Standard helps organizations turn social responsibility into practical actions by providing guidelines as opposed to regulations. It is helpful for all kinds of organizations, independent of activity, size, or location, and it shares best practices worldwide. The goal of the ISO 26000 standard is to encourage socially conscious conduct.



Punyam, a renowned Indian ISO Consultancy service provider, offers comprehensive Social Responsibility management systems and ISO 26000 Consultancy services to various industries including manufacturing, construction, chemical, pharmaceutical, engineering, and textile. Their ISO 26000 consulting helps businesses of all shapes and sizes put Social Responsibility management systems into place and improve the efficiency and performance of their business processes.



Punyam is happy to give essential resources that assist the entire process for speedy certification in addition to ISO 26000 advice. The resources include SA 8000 and ISO 26000 documents as well as training materials such as editable SA8000 and ISO 26000 documentation kit. Furthermore, offered are accredited e-learning courses on knowledge exchange for SA 8000 and ISO 26000 lead auditor, SA 8000 and ISO 26000 auditor training.



More than 120 editable MS Word files and training presentation PPTs are included in the SA 8000 and ISO 26000 Social Accountability Documentation and Training Kit. The editable social manual, procedures, process approach, policies, SOPs, blank formats/templates, emergency response plans, audit checklists, and a compliance matrix are just a few of the components of the SA8000 and ISO 26000 systems that are covered. A presentation slide deck outlining SA8000 and ISO 26000 requirements, social responsibility documents, and certification procedures are also included in the kit. A literature study is also included in the kit to provide a thorough understanding of the topic. The SA 8000 and ISO 26000 Documentation and Training kit is user-friendly, accessible with MS Word 2007 and later versions, and designed by experienced ISO consultants.



The Social Accountability Lead Auditor Training and Auditor training, based on SA8000 and ISO 26000, is intended to instruct auditors on auditing techniques and the audit procedure inside their organization. The courses consist of hands-on activities, workshops, and interactive sessions to guarantee a thorough comprehension of the material. In addition to earning a Social Accountability Lead Auditor credential, participants gain knowledge on how to plan, organize, and carry out audit operations. For more information about ISO 26000 consultancy, visit here:



Punyam is one of India's leading ISO and other Management System Certification Consultants offering consultancy services for documentation, training, system implementation, and certification for all important ISO and other national/international management system standards including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO/IEC 17020, ISO 50001, BRC food, IFS, API, SEDEX Certification, FSSC 22000, RC 14001, Six Sigma, and 5S etc.





