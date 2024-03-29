125,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers At Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 29 (KUNA) -- More than 120,000 Palestinian worshippers performed Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the third Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, according to the Endowments Department in Jerusalem.

This came despite tough measures taken by Israeli occupation forces at military checkpoints, denying hundreds of Palestinian worshippers access to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Old people and children who were barred from reaching the mosque had to pray at the checkpoints.

Israeli occupation forces deployed thousands of police officers in the alleys of the Old City of Jerusalem, around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to restrict the entry of worshippers. (end)

nq









MENAFN29032024000071011013ID1108036500