Oommen Chandy's Daughter Not To Campaign Against A.K. Antony's Son Due To 'Childhood Friendship'

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 29 (IANS) Veteran leader A.K. Antony and late Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy were not only colleagues in the Congress for over six decades but close friends too and the latter's daughter still cherishes their family relationship.

Achu Oommen Chandy has said that she won't campaign against Antony's son Anil K. Antony, who has joined the BJP and been fielded from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat, as "they are childhood friends"

In Pathanamthitta, Anil Antony faces sitting Congress MP Anto Antony and veteran CPI-M leader and two-time state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

As the electoral campaign starts to peak ahead of polling for all 20 Parliamentary seats of the state in the state phase of the polls, Achu Oommen Chandy, who is based in the UAE and engaged in her passions of modelling and travelling, said that she will be campaigning for Congress candidates across the state, except in Pathanamthitta.