Cinc Syrskyi Names Main Components Of Future Victory In War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The main conditions for Ukraine's victory over Russia are the preservation of people's lives and the unity of Ukrainians.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"As I said, the main thing for us right now is to save people. Metal can be restored, but the people who died cannot be brought back. There is another priority. This is the unity of society. This is the absence of political discord. We must remember the tragic pages of our history. I am convinced that Russia will never be able to defeat us on the battlefield as long as Ukrainians maintain unity and strength of spirit. If you waste energy and strength on empty political disputes with each other, this is a path not even to defeat, but to death," Syrskyi emphasized.

outlines Defense Forces' tasks on ground and at se

"I want every Ukrainian to understand this. Russia denies all of us the right to exist. That is why defeat and death are identical. Now the time has come again for the country to become a strong, united fist. The main task for Ukraine is to preserve unity. This is the main component of our victory," added the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

During withdrawal from Avdiivka, 25 Ukrainian soldiers were captured –

As Ukrinform reported earlier, multiple military units require recovery and rest, therefore the ranks of the Defense Forces must be replenished to ensure timely rotations.