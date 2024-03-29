Azerbaijan's Military Institute Holds Practical Classes

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In accordance with the training plan and program of the MilitaryInstitute named after Heydar Aliyev for 2023-2024, practicalclasses are held with cadets of the Naval Forces faculty, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry ofdefense.

During the classes at the main command post, practical tasks onorganizing control, bringing warships into a state of readiness fornavigation and battle, conducting technical and visual surveillancethrough a radar station while moving, and organizing signalcommunications by semaphore flags were fulfilled.

At the practical classes held in the Azerbaijani sector of theCaspian Sea, the safety rules for the management and operation ofengines in the vessel's engine compartment were explained.

The main objective of the classes is to further improve thetheoretical knowledge and practical skills acquired by the cadetsin the training process.

