More Brazilians Fear Nighttime Streets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent survey by Datafolha highlights that 39% of Brazilians feel "very unsafe" at night, a noticeable increase of 5% from the previous poll in September 2023.



Another 26% report feeling "somewhat unsafe." This survey, involving 2,002 people over 16 across Brazil, reveals a growing unease.



While 14% still feel "very safe," the number of those feeling "moderately safe" has dropped to 21%.



Every region is affected, with the Southeast feeling the most uneasy-its very unsafe rate leaped from 38% to 45%.



The Central-West, North, Northeast, and South follow with 37%, 36%, and 32%, respectively.







The disparity in feelings of safety between men and women is significant, with 33% of men and 45% of women feeling highly unsafe.



This increase in nighttime fear signals a crucial need for improved public safety measures, emphasizing the different safety experiences of men and women.

Nighttime Safety in South America: A Regional Overview

Brazil's Datafolha survey highlights a 39% concern over nighttime safety, but how does this compare regionally?







Argentina sees high public safety concerns, especially in cities like Buenos Aires, though detailed nighttime statistics are rare.



Paraguay grapples with security issues, similar to Brazil, but lacks extensive surveys on nighttime safety.



Uruguay stands out as relatively safer, with Montevideo reporting fewer incidents, showing a better perception of night safety.



Bolivia experiences varied safety levels, with urban areas feeling more nighttime crime.



Peru notes significant safety worries in big cities, yet Brazil lacks detailed data.



Colombia has improved its safety image, with efforts in significant cities boosting public confidence, though detailed night statistics are scant.

Venezuela faces severe safety concerns, exacerbated by its crisis, making nighttime a particular worry.



Comparing Brazil to its neighbors, it's clear urban nighttime safety is a widespread issue in South America, with each country facing unique challenges.Despite the lack of detailed surveys elsewhere, the need for improved public safety is a common theme across the continent.