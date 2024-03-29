Russia Blocks UN Watch On North Korea

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On March 28, Russia stopped a UN plan to keep an eye on sanctions against North Korea, citing concerns over accusations of arms trading with Pyongyang.



This action met broad disapproval within the Security Council , aiming for another year of oversight.



The U.S. criticized the veto, saying it threatened global peace for a questionable deal with North Korea.



North Korea has been under sanctions since 2006 for its nuclear ambitions, with attempts by Russia and China to relax these since 2019 failing.



Russia claimed the oversight committee missed the big picture, implying that the U.S. and allies' refusal to renew the committee annually questioned its relevance.







The committee had reported North Korea's continuous sanction defiance and started looking into its alleged weapon supplies to other countries, notably Russia.



The UK stated Russia's veto aimed to bypass sanctions for obtaining arms for the conflict in Ukraine, a point Ukraine agreed on, highlighting Russia's military collaboration with North Korea.



Before the veto, council members, including the U.S. and South Korea, stressed the committee's role in managing the North Korean threat. South Korea likened the veto to hiding misconduct.



China supported reassessing the sanctions, noting their strain on regional stability and humanitarian situations, despite abstaining from the vote.

Background

North Korea has cleverly bypassed UN sanctions, engaging in unauthorized trade and cyberheists to fund its nuclear ambitions.



Despite global efforts to isolate Pyongyang, it has fortified alliances with nations like Russia, exploiting geopolitical rifts.



Kim Jong Un's use of a Russian-gifted limousine blatantly ignores the ban on North Korean automobile imports, highlighting these growing ties.



Moreover, Kim's Russian visit, showcasing military collaboration, raises concerns over sanctions breaches.



This cooperation hints at a barter system, with North Korea possibly exchanging weapons for Russian oil and technology.

MENAFN29032024007421016031ID1108036364